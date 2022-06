The gathering also served as a chance to teach the community about the federal holiday.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A historical cookout was held in Fort Valley in honor of Juneteenth.

Peach Concerned Citizens Incorporated held their second annual Juneteenth cookout on Saturday.

The gathering also served as a chance to teach the community about the federal holiday.

Artifacts of old items used by enslaved Africans were on display, like lanterns and cast iron skillets.

There was music and games like dodgeball, marbles and hop scotch.