Sheriff's Office and GSP investigating fatal crash in Washington County

It happened at Highway 15 North near Plantation Drive.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened in Washington County around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release on their facebook page.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says that two cars crashed on the highway, and a passenger of one of the cars died from his injuries.

The passenger has been identified as 63-year-old Timothy Cook of Monroe, Georgia.

The Georgia state Patrol is handling the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that Highway 15 Mayview Road and Ridge Road will be completely blocked off while Georgia State Patrol conducts the crash investigation.