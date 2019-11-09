MACON, Ga. — A Baldwin County man is in jail and accused of shooting and killing another man. Sabrina Burse went to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office to find out what led up to the deadly confrontation.

Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says William Chandler Weaver faces a murder charge for shooting Jody Raley during an argument.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, deputies dispatched to 150 Hodges Lake Road. King says they found 37-year-old Raley with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

"Jody Raley and his wife, Amanda, were apparently having some sort of domestic dispute," said King.

King says the wife then called her ex-husband, William Chandler Weaver, to come pick up his son from the home.

He says Raley and Weaver argued in the yard of the home.

"Mr. Weaver drew a handgun and fired one shot that struck Mr. Raley," said King.

Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez says Raley died at the Navicent Baldwin Hospital around 9 p.m.

King says law enforcement interviewed family members and friends on Tuesday.

"It's senseless. It does not just affect the two that were having the problem. We now have a profound ripple affect going through two entire families," said King.

Coroner Gonzalez says Raley's body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab Wednesday morning.

King says Weaver is scheduled to appear in magistrate court Wednesday.

