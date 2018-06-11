Tuesday marks two years since a Peach County shootout claimed two officers' lives.

On Nov. 6, 2016, Sergeant Patrick Sondron and Deputy Daryl Smallwood were involved in a shootout with Ralph Elrod, after responding to a call about a dispute between neighbors.

Elrod opened fire on the deputies, fatally wounding Sondron that day.

Smallwood passed away just days after.

Elrod accepted a plea deal for their murders in September of this year and will serve two consecutive life sentences without parole plus another 100 years.

Fort Valley Department of Public Safety paid their respects through social media Tuesday.

The video included in this story is from 2017, when the county honored their fallen deputies at Law Enforcement Community Day.

