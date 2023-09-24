New shopping center proposed in North Macon

According to the project application, the 400,000-square-foot shopping center would bring about 1,100 jobs and a wholesale club.

MACON, Ga. — If you like to shop then you may have something to look forward to.

Developers want to bring a new shopping center to north Macon not far from the Shoppes at River Crossing and the North Macon Plaza Shopping Center. The buildings' designs will have the same aesthetic as these centers.

Kristen Parsons likes to make time for a little retail therapy when she can.

"I'd say once every three weeks or so when my husband can keep the kids so I can come out and shop," she said.

Coming from Jones County, she makes her way to north Macon for a couple of reasons.

"My kid's clothes. I love Home Goods for that reason, and then decor for my house. We do come out here to eat a good bit too," she said.

She says the new proposed shopping center could bring her out more.

"New restaurants are always exciting," Parsons said.

Developers want to create Riverside Centre. The project application says it will sit along Bass Road, New Forsyth Road and Riverside Drive. It also says the 400,000-square-foot center will hold a wholesale club with a gas station.

"We would love for Costco to be here for sure. My husband and I are rooting for that. We had a Costco where we used to live so we would 100% be here more if there was a Costco over here," she said.

However, not everyone sees the need to travel for the potential shops.

"You have Sam's [club] which is still closer to where I actually live than coming out here. If there was more entertainment or maybe something like that, that would maybe attract me to come out here more," Deirdre Scott said.

Scott is another Jones County resident but says she'd like to see more variety in the area to bring her out.

"I think anything that's centered around family. More family-oriented things that you can come out and do and have fun," she said.

The development plan shows intentions for 12 buildings with two parcels for small shops to eventually come. Plans say they can welcome anything from drug stores to health clubs, movie theatres, restaurants and more.

The project application says the entire center could bring about 1,100 jobs.