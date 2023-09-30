Smiley's Flea Market to host Hispanic Heritage Festival

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15th through October 15th. It's considered a time to honor and recognize Hispanic and Latinx Americans.

MACON, Ga. — This Sunday, Smiley's Flea Market will be hosting a celebration of Hispanic heritage called Celebración de la Hispanidad.

There will be live music and entertainment along with local resources and cultural foods from Colombia and Puerto Rico.

"It's a celebration of life," organizer Moises Velez said. "It's a celebration of our ethnicity, it's a celebration of our culture and our traditions, and maybe you ask why we need to celebrate this, is because part of the fiber of the United States is Hispanic and that's why I think we need to celebrate it."

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m. There will be special performances from artists all over Latin America, folk dances, free carousel and bumper car rides and much more.

"Everything is local," Velez said. "We didn't hire any big bands, this year we just want to give the time and opportunity to the local talent for them to showcase what they can do."

