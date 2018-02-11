Monroe County's Planning and Zoning Board approved plans on a possible slaughterhouse in Forsyth, and now they move on to county commissioners for approval.

The land cover 60 acres on Highway 42, just down the road from Hopewell Road.

Wayne Jones lives down the road, and says he is upset with the proposal, "We just feel like this is really not the place for it. We have a good residential community here. We have good neighbors."

The property is owned by farmer Joseph Egloff. Production would include sheep, lamb, and hogs. The idea of a meat supply next door worries Jones. "I feel like property values are going to be going down."

Monroe County Commissioner George Emami says he's worried about traffic and doesn't think the site is right for a slaughterhouse.

"I don't know if there is anything that could be presented that would make me change my mind on that not being a great location for a retail development of any kind," says Emami.

He also says many people have expressed concerns to him, "I mean, when you talk about a slaughterhouse, in some cases, many horrific images and sounds and smells kind of come to mind."

Emami says commissioners usually show support for agriculture businesses. State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says the state of Georgia just simply doesn't have enough meat processing plants. But back over with Jones, he wants commissioners to back him and his neighbors to push the slaughterhouse plans out.

"We campaigned for some of those and gave them our vote and now we need them to give them our vote."

County Commissioners plan to vote on the slaughterhouse Tuesday night. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

