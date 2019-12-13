KATHLEEN, Ga. — It has been three years since Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sergeant Patrick Sondron were killed in the line of duty. Now, Patrick Sondron's son wants to follow in his father's footsteps as a first responder.

Thursday night, Jacob Sondron got to celebrate graduating from the Houston County Fire Department recruit training program.

He says starting his career as a volunteer firefighter will help him serve people like his father.

"He inspired a lot of things -- hard work, dedication, and a sense of duty," said Sondron.

Sondron says he continues to keep his dad's memory alive.

"I have two tattoos in memory of my dad, so regardless, I take him with me everywhere I go. I talk to him all the time," said Sondron.

He can't carry his father's badge number 311 because he's in the fire field instead of the police force, but Fire Chief Christopher Stoner had other plans.

"We've decided to honor him and let you continue honoring him by changing your employee number to incorporate his radio badge number for Peach County," said Stoner at the graduation.

Sondron's employee number is now 7311. He says he misses having his dad around, but he's learned how to move forward and make him proud.

"This is just the beginning," said Sondron.

Sondron was given an academic achievement award for his scores in the training program. He says his goal is to eventually become a full-time firefighter in Houston County.

