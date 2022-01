The fire left the 62-year-old homeowner dead

DRY BRANCH, Ga. — A Twiggs County man died over the weekend after an accidental fire at his mobile home. According to a news release, it happened on Home House Drive in Dry Branch around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators identified the victim as 62-year-old Michael Curry, and his 576-sq. ft. trailer was destroyed.

They say the cause appears to be a space heater that was being used to heat the trailer.

Curry’s death is the 14th from a fire in Georgia this year.