SPARTA, Ga. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Sparta Sunday night.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler, someone stabbed Bradford Renardo Morris in Sparta around 7:30 p.m.

She says after the stabbing, Morris got into a truck with some other people -- possibly to go get help -- but that truck ended up crashing. He later died at the hospital.

Morris' body is being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

As of Sunday night, the GBI were questioning a suspect.

They do not believe that the stabbing is tied to the shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Hancock County.