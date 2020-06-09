One dead, six others injured in shooting in Sparta

"We're executing a number of search warrants. No one's been arrested at this time," Special Agent Mary Chandler said.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI, Hancock County Sheriff Office and Sparta Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Hancock County Sheriff's Office received a call that shots were fired at the intersection of Faye Street and Lee Street.

A 33-year-old Sabreal Taylor was shot and killed at the scene, six others were injured.

"Hancock County Sheriff's deputies and Sparta Police Department officers responded to the scene. When they arrived, they noticed one victim was deceased at the scene, and several others were shot," Special Agent Mary Chandler said.

The GBI Regional Office in Milledgeville was requested to assist with the investigation.

"We have approximately 8 agents working now with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Spartan police department, we're executing several, a number of search warrants. No one's been arrested at this time," Chandler said.