The Stacey Abrams campaign will be holding ‘provisional ballot chase’ phone banks across the state Friday in an effort to make sure ‘every ballot is counted.’

On Wednesday, Abrams’ campaign rejected Kemp’s declaration of victory and on Thursday, held a news conference after Governor Nathan Deal’s news conference, in which Deal declared Kemp the winner and Kemp stepped down as Georgia Secretary of State.

Although Kemp has declared victory, Abrams has not conceded. Her campaign said there are still ballots to count.

"We are prepared for this fight until every vote is counted," said Allegra Lawrence-Hardy said, who is Chair for the Abrams campaign.

They would like to see the data from the election released.

"He decided to not resign, he decided to oversee his own election," said campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo. "That was not our choice. He owns this. And he owes the people of Georgia an explanation."

The Abrams' campaign said they planned on filing lawsuits for some of the complaints. Many of the concerns are about provisional and absentee ballots.

Below is a list of phone banks and times around the state:

Who: State Representative David Wilkerson and volunteers

What: Cobb County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM

Where: Marietta Coordinated Campaign Office

591 Cherokee St.

Marietta, GA 30060

Who: State Senator Nikema Williams and volunteers

What: South Fulton County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM

Where: Atlanta Coordinated Campaign Office

2605 Ben Hill Rd

East Point, GA 30344

Who: State Senator Nan Orrock and volunteers

What: DeKalb County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM

Where: Decatur Coordinated Campaign Office

4185 Snapfinger Woods Drive

Decatur, GA 30035

Who: State Representative James Beverly and volunteers

What: Bibb County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM

Where: Macon Coordinated Campaign Office

1343 Georgia Ave

Macon, GA 31201

Who: State Representative-Elect Camia Hopson and volunteers

What: Dougherty County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM

Where: Albany Coordinated Campaign Office

141 W Broad Ave

Albany, GA 31701

Who: State Representative Craig Gordon and volunteers

What: Chatham County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM

Where: Chatham Coordinated Campaign Office

705 E 65th St.

Savannah, GA 31305

Who: State Representative Brenda Lopez and volunteers

What: Gwinnett County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank

When: Friday, November 9 at 12 PM

Where: Duluth Coordinated Campaign Office

2100 Pleasant Hill Road Suite 243

Duluth, GA 30096

