The Stacey Abrams campaign will be holding ‘provisional ballot chase’ phone banks across the state Friday in an effort to make sure ‘every ballot is counted.’
MORE INFO: What is a provisional ballot?
On Wednesday, Abrams’ campaign rejected Kemp’s declaration of victory and on Thursday, held a news conference after Governor Nathan Deal’s news conference, in which Deal declared Kemp the winner and Kemp stepped down as Georgia Secretary of State.
RELATED: Brian Kemp to step down as Secretary of State after declaring victory in Governor's race
Although Kemp has declared victory, Abrams has not conceded. Her campaign said there are still ballots to count.
"We are prepared for this fight until every vote is counted," said Allegra Lawrence-Hardy said, who is Chair for the Abrams campaign.
They would like to see the data from the election released.
RELATED: 'He owes the people of Georgia an explanation': Abrams' campaign not giving up fight against Kemp
"He decided to not resign, he decided to oversee his own election," said campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo. "That was not our choice. He owns this. And he owes the people of Georgia an explanation."
The Abrams' campaign said they planned on filing lawsuits for some of the complaints. Many of the concerns are about provisional and absentee ballots.
Below is a list of phone banks and times around the state:
Who: State Representative David Wilkerson and volunteers
What: Cobb County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM
Where: Marietta Coordinated Campaign Office
591 Cherokee St.
Marietta, GA 30060
Who: State Senator Nikema Williams and volunteers
What: South Fulton County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM
Where: Atlanta Coordinated Campaign Office
2605 Ben Hill Rd
East Point, GA 30344
Who: State Senator Nan Orrock and volunteers
What: DeKalb County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM
Where: Decatur Coordinated Campaign Office
4185 Snapfinger Woods Drive
Decatur, GA 30035
Who: State Representative James Beverly and volunteers
What: Bibb County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM
Where: Macon Coordinated Campaign Office
1343 Georgia Ave
Macon, GA 31201
Who: State Representative-Elect Camia Hopson and volunteers
What: Dougherty County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM
Where: Albany Coordinated Campaign Office
141 W Broad Ave
Albany, GA 31701
Who: State Representative Craig Gordon and volunteers
What: Chatham County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 10 AM
Where: Chatham Coordinated Campaign Office
705 E 65th St.
Savannah, GA 31305
Who: State Representative Brenda Lopez and volunteers
What: Gwinnett County Provisional Ballot Chase Phone Bank
When: Friday, November 9 at 12 PM
Where: Duluth Coordinated Campaign Office
2100 Pleasant Hill Road Suite 243
Duluth, GA 30096