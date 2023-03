The cause of death is unknown at this time. The GBI Crime Lab will perform an autopsy.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A student was found dead in his bed at Fort Valley State University on Tuesday night, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

21-year-old Maleek Carter of Valdosta was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. Rooks said Carter was in his dorm room bed at Building 1 at Wildcat Commons.