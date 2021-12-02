If the bill becomes law new and experienced teachers at certain rural and low-performing schools could get a state tax credit.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Lawmakers are set to vote on a House bill next week that would give a tax incentive for teachers willing to teach at certain rural counties or low-performing schools.

"It is one of the best professions in the world, so 15 years in this career and I definitely see 20-plus more," Rise' Jenkins said.

Right now, Rise' Jenkins is the principal at Jeffersonville Elementary in Twiggs County. In addition to leading the Tigers, she is also on the recruitment team for the district.

"You are in a rural community, you are introducing them to your school and you are telling them all the things you have to offer, but you are nestled right outside some of the big cities," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says attracting and keeping quality teachers isn't easy, but House Bill 32 could support rural communities like Twiggs County.

"It would be, I would say somewhat of a game-changer for us because we have this incentive that we can promote along with our community feel," Jenkins said.

House Bill 32 would help certain public rural or "or a school that has performed in the lowest 5 percent of schools in this state" according to the bill text. If passed, new and experienced teachers would get a $3,000 state tax credit for up no more than five years in exchange for working at one of these schools.

"So I'm sure that would be attractive to many college students who have college debt," Twiggs County School Superintendent Elgin Dixon said.

The State Department of Education would provide a list of schools eligible for the incentive according to Representative Dave Belton. Teachers would only have to apply once and stay at the school each year in order to receive the state tax credit.

An opportunity educational leaders in Twiggs County say could help them retain top talent.

"I'm excited about the bill, I hope that it moves forward and passes," Jenkins said.