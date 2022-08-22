Teen accidently shot, killed by twin brother in DeKalb County, police say

The teen who fired the weapon is possibly facing charges.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot by his twin brother overnight, according to DeKalb County Police.

This all happened at a home on Young Knoll Road in Stone Mountain.

According to DeKalb County Police, both brothers were playing with a gun in one of the home's bedrooms.

That's when officers said the gun went off, shooting one of the brothers in the face. He later died at Grady Hospital.

The teen who fired the weapon is now possibly facing manslaughter charges, according to police.

