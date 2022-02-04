The full list of lane and alley closures due to filming in downtown Macon

They will be closing several streets, alleys and lanes through April 11.

MACON, Ga. — A production company is setting up scenes around downtown to film for an upcoming movie.

They will be closing several streets, alleys and lanes through April 11.

You may want to stay clear of these areas on Saturday and Sunday.

The left lane of Third Streets between Poplar Street and Cherry street lane, the turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street and the Second Street Parking lane between Cherry and Mulberry Street lane.

Here is a full list of expected closures:

Monday, April 4

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Tuesday, April 5

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

Wednesday, April 6

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street

Closure of northbound Poplar Street between entrance to Poplar Street Parking Deck and Second Street Lane

Closure of southbound Poplar Street between Third Street and MLK Boulevard

Closure of eastbound Third Street between Poplar Street Lane and Cherry Street

Closure of westbound Third Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Third Street Lane, between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of Cherry Street Lane, between Third Street Lane and Third Street

Thursday, April 7

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street

Closure of Second Street between Cherry Street and Mulberry Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between Cotton Avenue and Second Street

Friday, April 8

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Monday, April 11

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane