The full list of lane and alley closures due to filming in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — A production company is setting up scenes around downtown to film for an upcoming movie.
They will be closing several streets, alleys and lanes through April 11.
You may want to stay clear of these areas on Saturday and Sunday.
The left lane of Third Streets between Poplar Street and Cherry street lane, the turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street and the Second Street Parking lane between Cherry and Mulberry Street lane.
Here is a full list of expected closures:
Monday, April 4
- Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane
- Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street
- Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane
- Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane
Tuesday, April 5
- Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane
- Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street
- Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane
Wednesday, April 6
- Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street
- Closure of northbound Poplar Street between entrance to Poplar Street Parking Deck and Second Street Lane
- Closure of southbound Poplar Street between Third Street and MLK Boulevard
- Closure of eastbound Third Street between Poplar Street Lane and Cherry Street
- Closure of westbound Third Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street
- Closure of Third Street Lane, between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane
- Closure of Cherry Street Lane, between Third Street Lane and Third Street
Thursday, April 7
- Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane
- Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street
- Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street
- Closure of Second Street between Cherry Street and Mulberry Street
- Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between Cotton Avenue and Second Street
Friday, April 8
- Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane
- Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street
- Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane
Monday, April 11
- Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane
RELATED ARTICLES: