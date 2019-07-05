MACON, Ga. — Two senior housing projects could make a way to Macon. Michael Austin with the Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority says there is always a need for affordable senior housing.

Martha Williams gave up her house about four months ago to move into a senior home. She says affordable housing was priority because the upkeep of her old place was just too hard.

"I had back surgery and I couldn't keep up the yard and things like that," said Williams.

She learned to budget like many seniors do after they retire. "We don't have but just one income a month. It's not like you work every day," said Williams.

She says proposed plans to bring senior homes to Macon could be a blessing for people like her.

Michael Austin with the Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority says they want to bring a senior apartment complex to 3568 Northside Drive. It'd cover a little more than 2 acres of land and house about 70 seniors.

A non-profit corporation called In-Fill Housing Incorporated, affiliated with the housing authority, is asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to rezone the area for a 3-story building for seniors 62 years and older.

"The need is so great in Macon and throughout the country. We're very excited about it, but we're hoping that we get funded," said Austin.

A few miles from there a group called Sterling Heights wants to build a senior apartment complex to 1691 Wesleyan Drive. It would consist of 120 units for people 55 years and older.

Williams calls herself lucky because some seniors who can't find a place with the right price tag end up homeless. "I could have been that way, but I thank God because he blessed me to be here," said Williams.

Austin with the housing authority says if planning and zoning rezones the Northside Drive location, they hope to start construction around Spring 2020. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is scheduled to make vote on the senior homes Monday.