MACON, Ga. — Steve Morgan turns 60 on this Valentine's Day, a day of love. For the big day, he made a special request to family and friends to spread the love with acts of kindness.

"That's something that you can keep in your heart. Gifts you can get and they come and they go. Things break, things break down, but acts of kindness, those things are passed along -- people think about those things," says Morgan.

So this is how it works -- people were sent invitations, asking them to go out and do an act of kindness for someone outside of their household. It could be buying them lunch, giving them a ride, or simply just helping them out.

People sent Morgan pictures of their special gestures for strangers. He said seeing faces light up with smiles becomes the best gift.

"It shows me people are not self-centered, people are caring. There are still kind people in the world," says Morgan.

Morgan's coworkers say after they got their invitations, they want to try to spread the love every day.

"Making people feel like other people in the world actually care and just doing that consistently, overtime. That's my way of rewarding Steve for being the kind of person he is and requesting something of that nature on his birthday," says Matthew Trancucci, Morgan's supervisor at work.

A day meant to celebrate one person on their birthday turned into a day for celebrating kindness.