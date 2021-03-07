Third person dies after Milledgeville shooting

A man has died in the hospital a little over two weeks after being shot

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from our initial report.

A third person injured in a shooting on July 3 in Milledgeville has died.

According to police, 38-year-old Quincy Jackson died from his injuries at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Jackson was fatally injured in a shooting that claimed the lives of two other people.

CASE BACKGROUND

Police officers responded to 2309 Laura Court, Apartment B in reference to three subjects with gunshot wounds on July 3.

Two victims, 42-year-old Erica Reaves and 29-year-old Tyric Justice, died at the scene.