Tune in to 13WMAZ on June 13th to see if you won the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3,000-square foot home in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tickets for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway sold out in record time.

The tickets sold add up to about $775,000 to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Jude also sponsors this event.

"This particular house has really come together nicely. 10-foot studs and 8-foot doors," says Ben Hobbs, co-owner of Trinity Built Homes.

The house is five bedrooms, four bathrooms and over 3,000 square feet.

"It's a great house. It's got a keeping room and a lot of open feel downstairs. It'll make a great house for a family."

7,750 of you entered to win the $400,000 home in Houston County.

Tickets sold out three weeks ahead of the actual giveaway. That's the fastest sellout in Central Georgia's Dream Home history.

Hobbs says that says a lot about the community.

"More tickets faster than we ever have before is just a sign that Warner Robins, middle Georgia, Macon, they embrace this project and they're all in."

Zane Dykes with Southern Floors and Tile says a St. Jude Dream Home was the first project his company ever did nine years ago.

"There's no better organization to donate, whether it be time, money or both," he says.

Gerad Mathis with Builders First Source says he is thrilled with the way the house turned out.

"Obviously, seeing the fruits of everything that everybody has come together as one and made... I've had a lot of people ask me, 'How did you build a house in a pandemic?' I can tell you this year was probably one of the most stressful years on getting actual material to build a house."

All three men say they've been to St. Jude's campus and seeing what they do for families just makes them want to help that much more.

Tune into 13WMAZ on June 13th at noon to see if you're the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.