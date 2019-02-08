MACON, Ga. — A man is recovering after fire roared through a house in Macon.

Macon-Bibb Fire Prevention Director Brenda Thomas says people who don't have a house number that is visible from the road is a problem first responders run into often.

Gerald Patillar visited Macon from Michigan. He says he was was shocked at the damage a grease fire caused inside the boarding home he was staying in. Patillar says he believes the house number posted outside of the home helped firefighters locate the fire quickly.

"The wind was blowing and the smoke was just blowing all over the place, so I think the address really, really helped to pinpoint where the fire really was at," said Patillar.

Director Thomas says people should make sure house numbers are visible from the road to save time.

"If the numbers are not there, you may hear us calling back to the communications center to ask them the information again, so we are sitting there," said Thomas.

She says every second counts because it could be the difference between life and death.

"Time is not on any of our side, because the moment you dial that 911 number to get us there, we are already behind time," said Patillar.

Thomas suggests marking the numbers at least four inches above the ground in places like mailbox, by the front door, or painting them on the curb in front of your home.

Patillar says it's important to be prepared because life is unpredictable.

"I was scared for my life. I thought I was going to die that day," said Patillar.

Thomas says the fire department will paint the house number on the curb in front of homes if people need it.

"We recommend and encourage all those things," said Thomas.

Thomas says October is Fire Prevention Month and the fire department will go into some neighborhoods to paint numbers on the curb in front of people's homes.

If you need your house number painted before then, you can call the fire department at 478-751-9180.

