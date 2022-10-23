'It's an amazing place to visit': Tour hosted of Rose Hill Cemetery

Tourists were able to learn about some of Macon's most prominent people, like the Allman Brothers.

MACON, Ga. — Sunday, folks in Macon got a tour of one of the city's most historical cemeteries.

The Historic Macon Foundation invited families and friends to visit the Rose Hill Cemetery for a live tour.

The tour started at 2 p.m. this afternoon and carried on for about an hour-and-a-half.

Jinny and Lori McDuffie visited the cemetery, and they say it was a great opportunity for them to learn about the people who made the city of Macon what it is today.

"I just think it's an amazing place to visit and I'm loving the fact that it's almost a perfect day. It's nice, it's not hot, it's not too cold, it's perfect," (HERE)

Emily Allmond of the Historic Macon Foundation says they had more than 125 tourists attend the tour.