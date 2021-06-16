Tracking the Tropics: What's brewing in the Atlantic basin? (June 16)

The 13WMAZ Weather Team continues to monitor a disturbance in the Gulf that could bring us on-and-off tropical downpours and some gusty wind come the weekend

MACON, Ga. — The tropics look like they are starting to wake up this week!

Tropical Storm Bill formed in the Atlantic, has weakened, and poses no threat to the United States, but a disturbance near the Bay of Campeche looks to be a different story.

As of now, the disturbance we're tracking has a 70% chance of development over the next two days, and a 90% chance over the next five days.

It is likely we will have Tropical Depression 3 by the end of the week, but there is the possibility it could strengthen further to become Tropical Storm Claudette before moving inland along the Gulf Coast some time this weekend.

Here at home, models are coming into better agreement, but there are still some pieces of the puzzle to put together.

TIMING: Come Saturday night, the tropical system (either a depression or tropical storm at this point) will move inland somewhere along the Louisiana coast. At this point, a few of the outermost bands could bring some on and off rain to Central Georgia.

Sunday night into early Monday, the center of the system (intensity to be determined) will be tracking close to the metro Atlanta area. This is when we will have the best potential for some heavier tropical downpours and really pick up the wind.

The GFS model is a little bit quicker than the Euro, bringing the chance for heavier downpours by Sunday afternoon.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: When it comes to any landfalling tropical system, we will be most concerned for wind and rain.

The Euro brings the potential for close to 60 mph wind gusts towards the metro Atlanta area. Here at home -- for now -- wind gusts between 20-35 mph will be possible with isolated higher gusts possible for Sunday night into early Monday.

The GFS is on the same page, but does hint at wind gusts upwards of 35 mph entering the forecast as early as Sunday morning.

The Euro looks to be bringing us some significant rainfall through Monday night. With totals between 0.5- 4" of rain along with locally heavy amounts as high as 6" possible. If this plays out, localized flooding will need to be monitored.

But the GFS hints at anywhere between 0.5-1.5" of rain through Monday with the highest totals staying well to our north and west.

It is worth noting that we are on the right side of this storm; this is the side where severe weather is most probable. While it is a little too soon to tell, we will monitor any potential for a brief tornado as we learn more on timing, track and intensity.

The 13WMAZ Weather Team will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as new information becomes available.

