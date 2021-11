That's according to GDOT East Central.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A fatal crash has closed US 441 in Milledgeville Wednesday morning.

According to the Milledgeville Police Department Facebook page, they are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash in the area of North Columbia Street and Marshall Road (area of Butler Ford).

The crash has resulted in one fatality on the scene.

All north and southbound lanes of North Columbia Street are shutdown until further notice. Please use an alternate route.