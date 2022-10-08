Train crashes into car in Vienna, GSP investigating

The accident happened on Union Street late Friday night.

VIENNA, Ga. — A car was hit by a train late Friday night on Union Street in Vienna, close to the Vienna Police Department.

In a post on social media, they say that Vienna Police, Dooly Sheriff's Office, Vienna City Fire Department, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) all responded to the accident.

The cause of the wreck is still not known, and the post did not say if anyone was injured.

The accident is still under investigation, and GSP is in control of the case.

13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.