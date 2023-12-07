Cadwell man wants to save 100 year old home after tree falls on it

A quiet Saturday evening in Cadwell changed when parts of a tree landed in a man's kitchen.

CADWELL, Ga. — There was no storm, rain, or strong winds, but a tree limb fell on a Laurens County home Saturday and left gaping holes in the roof.

"All of a sudden, I heard a cracking noise, and it was down then," L.C. Smith said.

Smith says he's lived in Cadwell for 68 years and had no plans to leave. But now he's staying in a Dublin motel because of the damage to his home.

He says the tree that fell has been on his property for over 150 years.

Now, parts of the tree are in his kitchen, and a tarp sits on top of the home.

He doesn't think he can afford repairs.

Smith says the city and friends came to help remove the tree at no cost. He really wants to repair his home, since it's more than just a house to him.

"It means everything because it was my grandpa's and grandmother's. That's why I would like to keep it," Smith said.

It's still standing, but possibly not for much longer.

"If I can't get some help or government assistance I guess I will have to tear down to the ground," Smith said.

A forever decision for a home that has deep roots for Smith.

"It's my home, and it means a whole lot to me," he said.

If you'd like to help Smith out, you can donate to his GoFundMe. The goal is currently at $10,000 to save his home.

