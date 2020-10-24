Tropical Depression 28 develops, will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta

Tropical Depression 28 has developed in the Caribbean. This storm could bring Central Georgia some rain and wind this week.

Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Zeta by Tuesday. Once it becomes Zeta, the 2020 hurricane season will tie 2005 as the season with the most named storms on record.

Central Georgia is included in the cone of uncertainty of T.D. 28 and could feel some rain and wind impacts late this week. Here is the latest on the storm this evening:

What the storm is doing now :

Tropical Depression 28 is a newly formed tropical depression. Hurricane Hunters recently found a closed low level circulation, officially making the system a tropical depression. Now, the system will gradually gain strength as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Official National Hurricane Center Forecast:

The National Hurricane Center expects T.D. 18 to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday. It will be Tropical Storm Zeta by that time. By Tuesday, Zeta will likely intensify briefly into a hurricane while moving north toward the Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected to occur somewhere between Southern Louisiana and the Panhandle of Florida as a strong tropical storm.

Central Georgia is included in the cone of uncertainty this means that it is possible the center of circulation passes near or over our area.

Potential Central Georgia Impacts:

Central Georgia could see some rain and wind from this system. The most likely time frame for this looks to come Thursday into Friday. Specific rainfall amounts and wind gusts are difficult to pin down as of now. Fortunately, it looks like this system will be a quick mover. This will limit how much rain it could drop over our area. As of now, models are showing amounts in the half to one inch range. But this could increase.

It could be gusty at times as the remnant low passes by. An early look at the modeled gusts shows 25-35MPH gusts may be possible Thursday. If we do see gusts in this range, a downed tree limbs would be possible like on any gusty Georgia day.

Severe Weather Threat:

As with any land-falling tropical system, the risk for severe weather cannot be ruled out. Due to the wind shear that will be in place as the remnant low passes near or by central Georgia, an isolated tornado threat may be present on Thursday and Friday. Keep a close watch to see how this part of the forecast evolves.

Key Messages: