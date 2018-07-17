Arrests are pending after a convenience store was searched for illegal gambling on Tuesday,.

The Marathon on Sgoda Road was served a search warrant for violations of Georgia's commercial gambling laws, according to a GBI press release.

While searching the location, agents found evidence of illegal gambling and seized money gained from the illegal use of the store's gambling machines.

The store is licensed to operate Coin Operated Amusement Machines. Agents found that customers were getting cash for winning credits.

However, credits can only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise in Georgia.

According to the release, arrests are pending in connection with this crime.

