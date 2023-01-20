Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins

There were no injuries reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday.

They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins.

The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass. They say two people wearing masks over their face came in by breaking a window in the spare bedroom.

When the suspects saw the homeowners they jumped back through the window and ran.

Investigators believe the two are around 14-years-old.

There were no injuries reported.