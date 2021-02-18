Two hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after crash on SR 22 in Baldwin County

Georgia State Patrol says the person that caused the head-on collision was driving under the influence

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were seriously injured in a crash that left a road closed for hours.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on SR 22 at mile marker 3 in Baldwin County.

They say, according to evidence and witness statements, that the driver of a 2006 Dodge Ram truck was going east when they crossed over the double-solid centerline and crashed head-on into a 2018 Lexus SUV.

Both drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, and they were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with serious injuries.

Georgia State Patrol says the driver of the Dodge Ram truck was found to be under the influence. Charges are pending.

Neither driver was identified in the preliminary information, and the full report is not available yet.