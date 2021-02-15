Two hospitalized after single-car accident on Highway 96

Georgia State Patrol says the passenger was ejected as the car overturned, and the driver was stuck inside

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are hospitalized in Macon after a car accident in Twiggs County that trapped the driver and ejected their passenger.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a Dodge Charger was going west on Georgia 96 in Twiggs when the driver lost control of the car.

It went off the shoulder and overturned into an embankment. GSP says the passenger was ejected while the vehicle overturned, and the driver was trapped “for a short time” until rescue personnel could free them.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a Macon hospital. GSP says the unidentified pair appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.