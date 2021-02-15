Baby dies after being shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Ga. — A baby has died after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Sunday night.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 204 Chambers Cove Drive at the Chambers Cove Apartments just after 11 p.m.
A call came in to the 911 Center about a child taken to the Atrium Health Navicent Hospital.
Investigators spoke with the 1-year-old's mother, Tyceanna Brown, when they arrived.
Brown says she let friends over to her apartment to wash clothes. When she left the room, she heard a gunshot. That's when she saw her 1-year-old baby, Monterrious, bleeding from his upper body.
Brown drove Monterrious to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery, but later died.
The release says the shooting is in the eraly stages on investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.