Baby dies after being shot at Macon apartment complex

1-year-old Monterrious Brown's mother drove him to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery, but later died.

MACON, Ga. — A baby has died after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Sunday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 204 Chambers Cove Drive at the Chambers Cove Apartments just after 11 p.m.

A call came in to the 911 Center about a child taken to the Atrium Health Navicent Hospital.

Investigators spoke with the 1-year-old's mother, Tyceanna Brown, when they arrived.

Brown says she let friends over to her apartment to wash clothes. When she left the room, she heard a gunshot. That's when she saw her 1-year-old baby, Monterrious, bleeding from his upper body.

Brown drove Monterrious to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery, but later died.