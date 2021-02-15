Macon teen wanted for killing another teen turns himself in

He was the last of six people investigators were looking for in their murder investigation

MACON, Ga. — Bibb investigators have made a sixth and final arrest in the Dec. 2020 homicide of a Macon teen.

According to a news release, 16-year-old Malek Bronner and his mother met with investigators around 11:30 a.m. Monday so Bronner could turn himself in.

Bronner was then interviewed about a fatal shooting that happened at the Sandy Springs Apartments on Dec. 21, 2020.

He was then taken to the RYDC, where is he being held without bond on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

CASE HISTORY

Deputies were first called to the Sandy Springs apartments on Bloomfield Drive for a shooting on Dec. 21, 2020. According to witness statements, a black car pulled into the complex and stopped in front of building G.

The people inside the vehicle were reported to have been shot. When deputies got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Tyrin Riggins with a gunshot wound to the leg and 16-year-old Elijah Jones with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators said Jones was trying to sell a gun to people on Scotland Avenue. They were inside the car when a group of people came up to them and one of them tried to take the gun from Jones. As he tried to drive away, shots were fired into the car.

Riggins was taken to the hospital, and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Dec. 22, the sheriff’s office said they had two people in custody: Micah Franklin, 15, and Jaquandre Burden, 17.

On Dec. 23, the sheriff’s office said they had two more people in custody: Naylon Woodford, 15, and Keymarion Manor, 15.

At the time, they said they were also looking for Christopher Bonner, who was later arrested on Feb. 8, 2021.

The final arrest of 16-year-old Malek Bronner came the following week.