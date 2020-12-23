Elijah Jones, 16, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in west Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Multiple arrests were made just one day after the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Jones.

On Tuesday, his family says they're still in shock and they're waiting to wake up from this bad dream

"You expect a child to bury you, not you bury your child," says godmother Eva Massey.

She says she's known Jones since he was in fourth grade.

"My son was being bullied and his little brother Cleveland told Elijah about it and Elijah took care of the bullies. Ever since then, my kids and him and all them, they're all family," she says.

Jones was the middle child of seven kids, but Massey says his personality stood out from the bunch.

"If he could put his mind to do something, he would. He was outspoken, if you didn't like what he had to say, oh well. Yet he was mindful of your feelings," she says.

Massey says Jones recently became a father to daughter Faith, who is now nine months old. She says he was in the process of looking for a job to support her and her mother.

"He was trying to figure out how to get a job because a lot of people don't hire at the age of 15," Massey says.

She says at the end of the day, she wants daughter Faith to know who her dad really was.

"Everybody's looking at him as a young Black thug, but he wasn't. He was a young man trying in a society that is pushing against him, and he fought back," she says.