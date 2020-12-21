1 teen dead, 1 teen hospitalized after shooting at Macon apartments

It happened at the Sandy Springs Apartments on Bloomfield Drive.

One teen is dead and another teen is hospitalized after a shooting at Macon apartments on Monday afternoon.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones it happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Apartments on Bloomfield Drive.

He says the 15-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene at 2 p.m. and a 17-year-old who was shot was taken to Navicent Health.

Jones says they are listed in stable condition at this time.

Their names have not been released yet.

This is the county's 51st homicide of the year.