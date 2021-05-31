Man going in excess of 100mph the wrong way on GA-400 causes head-on crash, killing himself and one other

The sheriff's office said the incident happened early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Two men died early Sunday morning when one of them driving in excess of 100mph down the wrong way of GA-400 struck another driver head-on, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, their 911 center received calls around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday about a driver going south on GA-400 North "traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour."

"Before Sheriff’s Office Deputies could intercept the vehicle, a violent crash occurred between the Majors Road overpass and the Shiloh Road overpass causing one vehicle to burst into flames," a sheriff's office statement said.

A 35-year-old Atlanta man driving an Alfa Romeo Stelvio was identified as the driver going the wrong way.

Tarik Kindell, a 22-year-old from Cumming who'd been driving a Lexus IS250, was identified as the victim who was hit.