Two men shot on Churchill Street in Macon

Deputies arrived to find both men shot and transported them to a hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Macon.

A press release said someone shot two men in the 2900 block of Churchill Street at a gathering just before 12 a.m.

Deputies found a 51-year-old man and a 35-year-old man from Macon and took them to a hospital for treatment.

The 51-year-old is in stable condition and the 35-year-old is in critical condition.

There is currently no information on the suspect.