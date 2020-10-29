x
Two people charged with Sandersville convenience store shooting

The shooting happened after a confrontation at the Krusha Food Mart in July
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are now in custody and facing charges after a shooting that happened at a Washington County gas station convenience store this summer.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made the arrests Tuesday after a traffic stop.

They say deputies identified a wanted person in a vehicle on N Harris Street in Sandersville and tried to stop it. The man they were after, 30-year-old Derrian Woods, got out of the car and ran away, but was later captured.

The driver (his girlfriend), 23-year-old Benaje Dunn, was arrested and the vehicle was towed away.

The sheriff’s office says the arrests stem from a July shooting at the Krusha Food Mart on E McCarty Street. It was reported to deputies that Woods fired a gun at someone after a confrontation inside the convenience store.

After his arrest, deputies say they recovered a loaded gun believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Woods is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a gun near a public roadway, pointing a firearm at another person, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was also wanted on unrelated charges in Douglas County.

Dunn is charged with aggravated assault, false statements, obstruction of an officer, and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

