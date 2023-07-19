Two shootings happen a week apart at the same hotel, leaving one man dead

A man was shot and killed Tuesday outside the Baymont Inn and Suites.

MACON, Ga. — Macon is not at 29 homicides this year. The last one happened on Tuesday at a Macon hotel.

"Sad to say I wasn't shocked," Dwayne Williams said.

Williams says he isn't surprised there was a shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Baymont Inn and Suites.

He says the hotel isn't what it used to be.

"I know a couple of people that used to work there, and I know that it has gone down," Williams said.

According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Donchevelle Boddie died after he was found shot in the hotel parking lot.

Boddie was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he died.

Williams is concerned about violence across Macon-Bibb County.

"It happens like almost every other day, there's a shooting," Williams said.

Just last Tuesday, two more people were shot at the same hotel. A 62-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, the day after the second shooting, Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement paid the hotel a visit. 13WMAZ asked about the reason for the visit but Code Enforcement didn't respond.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says they're not sure if the two shootings are connected, but they don't believe the same people were involved.

Williams says the hotel has changed.

"It used to be a hotel for people traveling...(Now) it's like that hotel and the one on the other side is where people live," Williams said.

13WMAZ visited Baymont to speak to staff, but they declined to comment and asked us to leave. Bibb County deputies are still investigating both shootings.