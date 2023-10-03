Man dead after shooting at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Macon hotel, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
They say it happened on Tuesday around 9:33 p.m. at the Baymont Inn and Suites at 3689 Riverside Drive.
Deputies responded to the hotel after getting reports of shots fired.
They found a man unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent and no one else was reported to be injured.
The man was identified as 25-year-old Donchevelle Gerald Boddie. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.