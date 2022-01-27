Tyson Foods works with Central Georgia Tech to fill unemployment gap through job fairs

CGTC is working with companies to help their students and alumni get work, and help employers get qualified employees.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The job search has never been a breeze, but the pandemic hasn't helped. People have been looking for work for weeks, even months.

Believe it or not, companies are having trouble filling positions. Central Georgia Technical College is working with companies to help their students and alumni get work, and help employers get qualified employees.

"I think it's a great opportunity that they're offering," said Heather DeLoach.

She's a recent Central Georgia Tech graduate and says the job search has been long, but the college makes the process easier through its job fairs.

"Coming to the job fair offers me the ability to come in and talk to someone face-to-face instead of doing it online... that's kind of impersonal," said DeLoach.

On Wednesday, Central Georgia Tech and Tyson Foods came together to hold a job fair for students and alumni.

Latasha Sweets, a senior administrator with Tyson Foods says they're trying to fill the unemployment gaps in Georgia.

"We want to offer people a new stream of income. We know a lot of people are out right now and they need to take care of their families. We really want to get the employment rates up and going," said Sweets.

The company is hiring for many positions, including general production and electricians.

Andrew Hall, the student services specialist at the college, says this is a great opportunity for students and employers.

"It's been kind of tough on employers to get those employment opportunities out there, so we have been seeing more job fair opportunities and we have more scheduled next week. We want to make sure our students have these opportunities with the skills that they've learned here," said Hall.

He says they prepare students for moments like this so that they can walk away with the job they want. Sweets says she can tell.

"It's exciting.. when they come in, I'm like, 'Hey, yay! Another candidate," she said.