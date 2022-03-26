Vendors and community come to downtown Macon for Annual Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival

The festival stretches nearly a quarter mile from Broadway to Second Street on Mulberry.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, vendors from all across the state lines downtown for the 51st Annual Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival.

Throughout the day you could see hundreds of visitors shopping for unique, homemade items.

The Middle Georgia Art Association has been putting on the fair for just over a half century.

This year, they partnered with Georgia Grown as their sponsor.

Shopper Robert Jackson is one of the hundreds of shoppers that where browsing downtown.

“I want people to come out who live in Macon, Georgia, if you've never been down here, it's a beautiful area, a beautiful time to be out here, and it's time to experience Macon. That's what it's about," he said.

If you missed Saturday's festivities, you still have a chance to catch go to the festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.