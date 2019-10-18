CENTERVILLE, Georgia — The Centerville Police Department has an SUV driving around town that has some people talking on social media.

The SUV is white with white lettering spelling out "police."

13WMAZ set out to verify, is it legal to have white on white lettering on cruisers?

We spoke to a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer and referred to the Georgia Code for an answer.

According to the Georgia Code, "any motor vehicle which is used on official business by any person authorized to make arrests for traffic violations in this state, or any municipality or county thereof, shall be distinctly marked on each side and the back with the name of the agency responsible therefor, in letters not less than four inches in height."

Essentially, the letters must be very visible and at least four inches tall.

Attorney Sam Hart Jr. with the Dozier Law Firm says "distinctly" is the keyword.

"Conspicuous. It has to be obvious that they are law enforcement vehicles," he said.

Hart said those large and obvious letters help keep everyone safe.

"For not only the safety of the public so they will know what they're a law enforcement officer, but also for the law enforcement officer as well."

Centerville Police Chief Charles Hadden said this SUV is only used for administrative purposes and is not a patrol vehicle.

"The law specifically discusses that these are regulations regarding vehicles with the power to pull people over for violating traffic violations," said Hart.

Based on Hart and the Georgia Code, we can verify that white on white lettering on cruisers is illegal, but only on patrol vehicles.

Centerville police's SUV markings are legal since it is not used to make arrests.

Those rules apply to police and sheriff cruisers.

Georgia State Patrol has its own set of rules in the Georgia Code, like the fact that their letters have to be at least six inches and the cars painted in a two-tone uniform color or a solid color.

If you have a question you'd like us to verify, send us an email at news@13wmaz.com or send a message to us on Facebook.

RELATED: VERIFY: Was there a shooting near the north Macon movie theater?

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you place campaign signs in the right of way?

RELATED: VERIFY: Did Perry murder suspects get $20,000 bond?

RELATED: VERIFY: Text message about more shooters at Walmarts spreads hoax nationwide

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.