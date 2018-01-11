It's hard enough to stay motivated to work out.

When you step on the scale without seeing the results you hoped for it, it can be devastating. What if the time of day you worked out made a difference?

Ensley Nichols set out to verify the best time of day to lose weight and get fit.

She spoke with, Alli Kerr a personal trainer in Macon, and the American Heart Association.

Laura Beth Shealy works out at least four times a week to stay fit and relieve stress. She says, "it's kind of like a love hate relationship, but I try to run at least two miles."

Shealy hits the gym early in the morning now, but says in the past she tried different times of the day.

"I've heard a lot of different things. Some people say it's better at night, because then you're burning calories through your sleep. Then, some people say if you work out in the mornings, it kind of like kick starts your body for the rest of the day."

So when is the best time of day to work out to lose weight?

According to the American Heart Associations' website, they say, "The truth is, it's personal. It depends on when's the best time for you, because the benefits of physical activity depend upon how consistent you are."

Personal trainer, Alli Kerr, agrees saying the answer isn't the same for everybody.

"The question that we should be asking when we're really wanting to lose fat or lose weight, is not just what time of day is the best time of day to exercise, but what does that look like for us as an individual?," she says.

So there is no specific answer for what is the best time of day to workout. It's what works best for your schedule. As long as you, stay consistent, and work out at least 90 minutes per week, that's what keeps you on track to lose weight.

"For some people that may be morning, for some people that may be the middle of the day, and for some people that may be evening," says Kerr.

Kerr says nutrition, and a good night's rest also play a part in weight loss.

If you can't piece together the puzzle yourself, then ask a personal trainer for help.

So, if you want to lose weight while working out, we verified, it's not one time a day, but the time that works best for you.

