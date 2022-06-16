Warner Robins boutique holds fundraiser fashion show

Hello Gorgeous Fashion Boutique will hold a fashion show and auction with proceeds going to the Genesis Joy House in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A boutique in Warner Robins wants to show off the latest fashions, and help out folks in their community.

Hello Gorgeous Fashion Boutique holds its first fashion show on Saturday.

It will spotlight clothes from local boutiques and feature models of all sizes, ages, and genders.

All the money raised will benefit Genesis Joy House, a shelter supporting female veterans.

We spoke to Mandy Hazelton, a Genesis Joy House board member, Hello Boutique owner, and 20 year veteran, about the big event.

"Women's Veteran's Day had just passed June 12th and we just want to honor our veterans, do something fun, and also raise some funds while we're doing it," she said.

The event also includes a silent auction with prizes like Atlanta Falcons tickets.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Curtis Event Center in Warner Robins.