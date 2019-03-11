WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Vroom, vroom!

All kinds of cars rolled up to the 8th annual Cardiac Car Show Saturday at the Watson Boulevard Home Depot in Warner Robins.

The annual event is put on by the non-profit Chip'n Away at Heart Disease.

Organizer and Founder Cynthia Malone says she and her late husband started the event back in 2012 as a way for people to start talking about heart disease.

As one of the biggest killers in America, Malone says people need to be educated and informed about heart disease treatment and prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the country every year, which is about one in every four deaths.

"We want to remind people to be eager to make sure they live a heart-healthy lifestyle, and be ready to do those things that allow us to live a long and healthy life," she said.

Malone says she couldn't have organized the event without the help of her community.

