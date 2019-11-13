WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins-based chef is headed to the Lone Star state next year to compete against some of the best chefs in the world.

According to a news release, Chef Scottie Johnson – a graduate of Helms College -- was crowned the 2019 Georgia Seafood Championship over the weekend at the Battery in Atlanta.

Johnson was one of four chefs competing for bragging rights and a golden ticket to the World Food Championship in Dallas in spring 2020.

The news release says there were three 30-minute rounds of cooking, with each round including two secret items, plus pantry items for them to use.

In the end, Johnson made Seafood Succotash, Tequila Salmon Carre and Grilled Lobster Opelousas and Squid Ink Pasta.

Winning the world competition in Dallas would add a cool $100,000 to his bank account, which is one of his short-term goals.

Looking to the future, Johnson wants to expand his Blessed and Highly Flavored Private Chef Services business, as well as mentor young adults interested in a culinary career.

Editor's Note: Video at the top of this story is from when Helms College hosted a State Culinary Arts competition earlier this year.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Four charged in Warner Robins drug bust

Buc-ee's plans first Georgia location in Warner Robins

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.