WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Warner Robins are still battling over whether Kevin Lashley can run for City Council.

We told you earlier this month about an election hearing where opponents claimed he lived outside the Post 4 district and was not qualified to run.

The city’s Election Superintendent Michelle Riley disagreed. On September 5th, she gave him the green light for the November ballot.

Warner Robins city rules state that you cannot run for office unless you have lived in the city for a full year before the qualifying date, but not everyone was happy with the ruling.

Carol Thomas, who is married to current Post 4 Councilman Tim Thomas, has filed an appeal to the Houston County Superior Court challenging that decision deeming Lashley eligible to run for City Council.

That appeal was filed 10 days after the initial hearing.

Warner Robins attorney Jim Elliot said the city has 10 days after submitting the appeal to hold a hearing. Thomas' attorney Wayne Kendall, who is based In Fayetteville, said they have not set a date yet.

Kendall said, "We think the evidence was there to make a ruling that he was not an eligible candidate because he has not lived in the city for the requisite amount of time.”

After the hearing on September 3rd, Thomas said she researched Lashley’s residency and requested documents independently of her husband and was acting as a concerned citizen.

Rutha Jackson, President of the Houston County NAACP, said in a press release the hearing "raises extreme concerns regarding the integrity of our municipal and county elections processes."

"We want the truth, and then let the truth be the truth," Jackson said.

She said when she first heard Lashley was running, she decided to check him out, like she does for all the candidates. She said his address and the supporting documents she found looked suspicious, so she spoke to Carol and Tim Thomas about it.

Jackson said she filed the first challenge against Lashley on behalf of the NAACP, but she said it was thrown out because she doesn't live in the city.

Jackson said one of her main questions and concerns is what she said was a lack of evidence provided by Lashley proving his residency.

Lashley said he is just tired of the games.

"To me, it’s much more like we’re playing politics now. It’s almost like they’re terrified to even try to run against me," he said.

He said even though the appeal likely means another hearing, he is not slowing down his campaign.

“Under the law of the state of Georgia, I am eligible to run in this race. They can try anything they want to do to get me out, but they're not gonna get me out. They won't beat me," Lashley said.

