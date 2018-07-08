With a closed session for personnel on the agenda and anger over the lewd video from last week still simmering, Warner Robins city council met Monday night.

One woman in the standing room only audience made her frustration clear.

"This young man didn't have enough integrity to say, 'Oh, I work for the City of Warner Robins, I can't do that while I'm on my job,'" said Rita Simon.

That's only part of the issue though, according to Simon. She wants to know how now-former city utilities department employee Scott Hicks was hired in the first place.

"I googled this man's name and the information popped up about him being arrested in 2013...so I can't understand how a background check was unsuccessful and whoever is doing our background checks, we need to background check them," said Simon.

Mayor pro tem Daron Lee echoed that sentiment, saying the city "absolutely" has to investigate how Hicks was able to slip through the hiring process with a criminal history of other sexual allegations on the job.

"We really have to go back and look at our hiring process," said Lee.

However Hicks wasn't the only issue swirling leading up to Monday's meeting.

Mayor Toms was out of town at a change of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma during the meeting. In his absence, mayor pro tem Daron Lee presided.

Many wondered what his plans were after he sent an email to mayor and council last week questioning Toms' "mental capacity to carry out (his) term in office."

A few days later, Lee asked for a closed session to discuss personnel to be added to the agenda.

After seeing the emails last week, Toms said Lee was out of line. The mayor added that he'd spoken with most of the other council members to be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary at Monday's meeting.

Just before entering that closed session at Monday's meeting, Lee appeared to somewhat soften his stance.

"[I'm] not saying he wasn't mentally fit but that we just -- that's a discussion that we're having and nothing personal, nothing personal at all," said Lee.

The closed session lasted nearly two hours and when city council members reappeared, none would say what was discussed behind closed doors.

When asked specifically if Mayor Toms had been a topic of discussion, Lee only said "it's a closed session."

