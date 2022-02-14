Warner Robins employee fired after allegedly stealing $45K from city

Police say she'd been taking money from the city's mortgage assistance program since 2018.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins city employee has been fired after allegedly stealing over $45,000 from the city.

Pamela Mullis worked in the Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department.

Police say Mullis had been taking money from the city's mortgage assistance program since 2018. A Warner Robins Police news release says she'd take money from customers, but wouldn't report that the money was paid.

Officials discovered the alleged theft when the city started looking into missing money. Warner Robins Police declined to comment further.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick referred 13WMAZ to City Clerk Mandy Stella, but Stella said she could not comment because of the ongoing investigation.

The city released a statement Monday that reads in part, "The City of Warner Robins is taking this matter seriously while working with local authorities... We want mortgage customers to be assured that accounts will reflect accurate balances."

13WMAZ also tried to speak with Community and Economic Development Director Kate Hogan, but was told she was in training and would not be available for comment.